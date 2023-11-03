Justin Fields has not been completely ruled out for this weekends game against the Saints in New Orleans

In what has already been a hectic week for the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields‘ Friday injury report could make things even more hectic. On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that he remains week-to-week and that Tyson Bagent would start for the third consecutive week. Despite being listed as out and not practicing all week, Fields was limited in Friday’s practice and listen as doubtful.

In an interview after his first practice in three weeks, Fields did not completely rule out the possibility of him playing THIS Sunday against the Saints. “We’ll see. You know, I’ve been mentally preparing like I have been, like I’m going to play, so we’ll see how it feels today.” he said.

Justin Fields practiced today (limited) for the first time since dislocating his thumb Oct. 15 vs the Vikings. He is still listed as doubtful for Sunday. We’ll hear from Matt Eberflus shortly. @WGNNews @GNSportsTV pic.twitter.com/nLQCuzY4II — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) November 3, 2023

Head coach Matt Eberflus also had an interesting comment on Justin Fields’ status for Week 9.

“Good to see him back at practice. He’s progressing day to day now so it’s good to see and take that next step in that progression,” Eberflus said via the Bear Report. “He was dialed in on the game plan the whole week as he’s been the last couple weeks. And it’s good to see him take that next step. As you guys see, he’s doubtful for the game, which is 51% out. But we’ll see where it progresses through this weekend and onto the start of next week as well. So that’s where he is.”

Could Justin Fields actually play in Week 9?

When asked about the process of coming back, Justin Fields said it mostly came down to being able to make any type of throw that he could when he was healthy. The third-year quarterback said that due to not having full-strength in his hand, he has been throwing with a glove on to increase control while holding the ball. Besides the glove, he did not have to wear a brace or hard cast which is positive.

While it is still likely rookie Tyson Bagent will start on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how Fields’ status develops the next couple of days. The Bears have a quick turn around after this Sunday’s game in New Orleans and will play the Panthers on Thursday next week. We have no new information on his intended status for that game, but activity in today’s practice is definitely a good sign.

That game could have big implications on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft as the Bears own Carolina’s pick. A win for Chicago would help keep the Panthers down in the draft as they are now battling the Arizona Cardinals for that top spot.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE