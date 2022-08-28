Justin Fields is primed to take his position as a fantasy QB1 this season

Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields is not only looking like a franchise Quarterback, he’s also looking like a viable fantasy QB1.

The Chicago Bears quarterback finished the preseason finale in Cleveland, going 14-16 for 156 yards and 3 scores. He looked like an absolute cheat code rolling out of the pocket, displaying deadly accuracy and arm strength. Simply put, he looks like THE guy. This bodes not only well for Bears fans, who have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Papa Bear was roaming the sidelines, but also fantasy owners looking to get QB1 potential in late rounds.

Justin Fields is currently ranked by Fantasy Pros as the 17th ranked Quarterback, right behind Tua Tagovailoa and right ahead of Trevor Lawrence. This is a money ranking for Fields, it puts him in the realm of being drafted in the early 10th, to the early 11th round in most standard Fantasy drafts. For owners looking to load up on skill positions early, Fields could be your ticket to being League Champion.

Don’t just take my word for it either, folks.

Pro Football Focus has Justin Fields ranked as the best late-round quarterback in 2022.

Several other fantasy experts have jumped on the bandwagon as well.

Why pay up for Trey Lance in your fantasy football drafts when you can get Justin Fields 5 rounds later?pic.twitter.com/2RuAe4KxKF — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) August 18, 2022

Much of the fantasy community is low on Justin Fields but @Just_Ike09 is not. He’s got a pretty bold take for the Bears QB in 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/rIwGkMQLDg — Off The Line Fantasy Football (@OfftheLineFF) August 22, 2022

Bears fans have long been clamoring for a franchise Quarterback, and he certainly looks the part. Can Justin Fields also be a QB1 STUD also? I’ll make my way quickly to his bandwagon and latch on.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE