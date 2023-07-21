Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields improved his rating from last year in the upcoming Madden 24 game

With the NFL season fast approaching, EA Sports is releasing ratings for each position in the upcoming Madden 24 game and on Friday, the quarterbacks were next.

Justin Fields received an overall rating of 76 this year, ranking him as the 20th-best quarterback in Madden 24. This is an increase from last year’s grade of 74, putting him just behind Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo and barely ahead of Ryan Tannehill and Daniel Jones.

Full top-20 QBs in Madden NFL 24: pic.twitter.com/5dsuNd5l2j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2023

Fields threw for 2,242 yards with an average of 7.1 yards per pass attempt and a 64% completion percentage in 2022-23. He completed 192 passes in total. In a game versus Green Bay, he had a passing yardage total of 254 on an 80% completion percentage with 10.2 yards per pass attempt. He threw for three touchdowns in a single game, which was a career-high.

Justin Fields is the second-fastest-rated quarterback in Madden, trailing only Lamar Jackson by a few ticks. Speed, acceleration, agility, throw power, injury, toughness, change of direction, and base curve. Justin Fields has a chance to make significant strides in his throwing game this season with improved weapons and protection.

