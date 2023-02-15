Justin Fields names who he wants the Bears to draft and why

Justin Fields wants separation

The Chicago Bears have plenty of options in the upcoming draft. Quarterback Justin Fields has his own opinion on what the team should do with their number one overall pick. The Bears earned the number one pick after a disastrous season where decencies on offense and defense were seen all over the field. The third-year quarterback has keyed on what he thinks would help the offense the most.

Fields was a guest on Pardon My Take Wednesday. They played a game, “you be the GM,” where Fields was the general manager. He was asked who he’d take in the NFL draft if the Bears had three first-round picks from the “Big Cat Deal.” If, of course, Fields didn’t want to trade himself. Fields named his first option.

“I’m going with my man Jaxon Smith-Njigba. You know I’ve seen him in action. I’ve seen how he can separate himself like that,” Fields said, snapping his fingers to illustrate how quickly the Ohio State wide receiver can get separation.

“And his body control is just crazy. He didn’t get to play this past year; he didn’t get to show what he can do, so I’m hoping he falls somehow. But we do have some help that we need in the trenches. A lot of people are talking about us taking Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr., so we’ll see what happens. I’m guessing we’ll get one of those guys and maybe some guys in free agency.

Fields wants a teammate

Justin Fields made several interesting comments there. One, he wants a wide receiver who can separate. That’s an issue his receivers corps had during the 2022 season. And he thinks that is more of a problem for the offense than the pass blocking. You’ll notice Fields wanted Smith-Njigba over another former teammate Paris Johnson Jr.

Justin Fields also said Poles would disregard his wishes for the draft help. That’s normal in the NFL. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been frustrated his entire career for not getting wide receiver help in the first round.

But Fields’ request is something general manager Ryan Poles should listen to. Previous college teammate tandems have done well on offense in recent years. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. come to mind.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE