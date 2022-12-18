Justin Fields has officially joined the exclusive 1,000-yard QB club

The Chicago Bears star Justin Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to exceed the 1,000-yard mark for rushing in a single season on Sunday thanks to his quick feet, which helped him cross the threshold.

Justin Fields ran for one yard early in the fourth quarter to bring his total for the game to 95 yards. He had needed 95 yards coming into Sunday’s game to reach 1,000 for the season. That occurred after Fields earlier in the game added to his highlight reel of outstanding rushes with a 39-yard run during which he avoided multiple close calls with tacklers and came dangerously close to scoring before stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line.

Only the third QB in NFL history with 1K rushing yards in a single season. pic.twitter.com/Bc8bUlb3hR — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

According to Dan Hope, “Bobby Douglass’ single-season Bears record for quarterback rushing yards had stood for nearly 50 years after Douglass gained 968 yards in 1972. However, Fields shattered it on the route to 1,000 yards, shattering it”.

Fields becomes the first quarterback in history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single campaign. The first quarterback to achieve that feat was Michael Vick in 2006, and Lamar Jackson went over 1,000 yards in both 2019 and 2020. Fields is in range of perhaps breaking Jackson’s 1,206-yard single-season quarterback rushing record with three weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign.

