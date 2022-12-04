After Justin Fields ripped off a 56-yard run he followed it up with a deep pass to Equanimeous St. Brown.

Justin Fields got the day started with a big run off a zone read option.

Fields is being put to the test in the pocket today and thus far it’s paying off in a big way. Off a shotgun pass, Fields put up a beautiful deep pass to St. Brown.

Pretty good throw from the pocket by a running back, right? #Bears pic.twitter.com/A2xhbJCwm5 — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) December 4, 2022

This pass led to a touchdown run by David Montgomery and a 16-3 Bears lead.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE