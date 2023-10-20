BREAKING: Chicago Bears reveal plans for Justin Fields for Week 7

The Chicago Bears revealed Justin Fields’ status for their Week 7 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bears gave a heavy hint that Tyson Bagent would likely start against the Raiders unless Fields could grip the football later in the week.

The Chicago Bears rule out five players in Week 7

According to the Week 7 injury report released Friday afternoon, Fields has been ruled out for the contest. Four other Bears were ruled out: Eddie Jackson, Terell Smith, Nate Davis, and Roschon Johnson.

The Bears listed Darnell Wright, Dan Feeny, and Jaquan Brisker as questionable to play the Raiders. Brisker was added to the injury report Friday with a groin injury.

Bagent will make his first NFL start against the Raiders. He will face either veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out Thursday.

