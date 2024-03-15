Justin Fields trade falls through as a deal couldn’t be met

The Eagles reportedly were in talks with the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields but couldn’t make a deal.

After the Eagles traded for Kenny Pickett reports came via NFL insider Dan Graziano that the Eagles tried to make a trade for Justin Fields. With the majority of big-name free-agent quarterbacks already being signed, Field’s value has been on the decline. He originally was assessed by the media as a starter-level talent but with the lack of interest he’s been given it’s obvious teams around the league don’t see it that way.

“The Eagles, from what I understand talking to sources around the league, were one of the teams that had talked to the Bears about Justin Fields, but obviously could not get to the point where they agreed on a price, so they traded for Pickett.” — @DanGrazianoESPN pic.twitter.com/csLCjNboM0 — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) March 15, 2024

What is Justin Fields’ trade market now?

In eight games last season, Justin Fields threw 16 touchdowns, rushed for 4 touchdowns, and turned the ball over a total of 14 times. Though his potential was thought to be great, his subpar play in the time he has been on the field hasn’t impressed enough to see him lock in a starting role.

With the number of suitors for Fields becoming smaller and smaller, the situation becomes more and more complicated for Fields and the Chicago Bears. For the Bears, the clock is ticking to make a deal with the draft coming up and the expectation is they will take USC star Caleb Williams. They likely will be looking to avoid having the two on the roster at once.

