REPORT: New Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen Explains What Excites Him About Caleb Williams

New Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen opened up Saturday morning about what he sees as special about USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Allen spoke to reporters during his introductory press conference following the Bears’ trade with the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

The Bears sent a fourth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for Allen. The move will help the Bears lockdown a WR2 for the upcoming season regardless of their plans at quarterback with Justin Fields or potentially selecting a rookie with the No. 1 pick.

The Bears are expected to trade Fields before the start of the 2024 season and take Williams with the No. 1 pick. Indeed, multiple reports have surfaced this week that the Bears are trying to shop Fields. However, general manager Ryan Poles’ asking price has been too high, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles chose cheaper options for QB1 and QB2 on their respective rosters.

Reporters asked Allen about Williams’ playmaking ability. Per Nicholas Moreano with CHGO Sports, Allen praised Willams’ athletic skills:

“Hell of an athlete. Obviously he can make tremendous plays with his feet, with his arm. He looks like he knows the game really well and he’s really good.”

Allen and Williams could be a dangerous duo

Should the Bears draft Williams, he will inherit a much better situation than his predecessor, Fields, ever had offensively in Chicago. I can’t remember a time in all of my years watching the Bears when they had a wide receiver duo like D.J. Moore and Allen. And the Bears could add a top wide receiver prospect with the No. 9 pick in the draft.

Allen could be headed to Chicago at the right time as well. The Bears could have the best quarterback under center in the organization’s history once they trade Fields this offseason.

