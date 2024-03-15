Chicago Bears fans in disbelief of ESPN report surfacing the team is actively trying to trade Justin Fields

By Friday afternoon, even those who cover the Chicago Bears were starting to doubt general manager Ryan Poles’ intentions regarding Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick. Most people covering the team believe the Bears are planning to trade Justin Fields and draft a quarterback–Caleb Williams–at No. 1 this April.

The Chicago Bears reportedly were in talks with the Raiders

There have not been many reports of the Bears talking to teams about trading Fields this offseason. Early in the free agency negotiating period this week, there was a report that the team was in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew within minutes of that report.

If the Bears aren’t trying to “do right” and trade Fields this week, then it would be logical to assume the team was considering keeping Fields for the 2024 season.

The Bears talked to the Eagles before the Kenny Pickett trade

Per a transcription by Word On The Birds of a report by Dan Graziano with ESPN, the Bears were in talks with the Philadelphia Eagles to trade Fields. Poles’ asking price was too high, and the Eagles traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Kenny Pickett.

“The Eagles, from what I understand talking to sources around the league, were one of the teams that had talked to the Bears about Justin Fields, but obviously could not get to the point where they agreed on a price, so they traded for Pickett,” Graziano said.

Bears fans are split on the meaning

Bears fans who have been split on the Fields/Williams debate this offseason didn’t see more unified clarity with Friday’s report. Some Bears fans who think the team wants to keep Fields believe Poles is purposely asking for a high price so no one will trade for the quarterback. Others see the report as a sign the Bears are actively shopping Fields.

Here are the best takes of fans reacting to Graziano’s report.

Lmao. Every team to the bears this offseason pic.twitter.com/a1yzQyYUp5 — dancmc (@dancmc) March 15, 2024

So they got more of a discount for the guy with smaller hands? — B.Diddy (@B_Diddy_34) March 15, 2024

Never said that. Said Eagles hit up bears and couldn't agree on a price. — Brandon Carter (@Bcarter312) March 15, 2024

Clearly the Bears don’t wanna trade Fields. If they wanted to trade him, they would have by now. — 🔥💙🔥C.S.C. (@chrisscarter77) March 15, 2024

It’s hilarious how some of y’all really believe Justin is bad rather than believe the bears just aren’t interested in trading him right now — EJ 🇺🇸 (@itsmine49) March 15, 2024

So the narrative of “no one wants him”, even for a day 3 pick is BS… what a shocker….😕 — Nicky boy (@Nickboy71) March 15, 2024

Shopping fields, knew it — Aiden Jessie (@AidenJessie2) March 15, 2024

