Bears

Chicago Bears fans in disbelief of ESPN report surfacing the team is actively trying to trade Justin Fields

Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

By Friday afternoon, even those who cover the Chicago Bears were starting to doubt general manager Ryan Poles’ intentions regarding Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick. Most people covering the team believe the Bears are planning to trade Justin Fields and draft a quarterback–Caleb Williams–at No. 1 this April.

The Chicago Bears reportedly were in talks with the Raiders

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

There have not been many reports of the Bears talking to teams about trading Fields this offseason. Early in the free agency negotiating period this week, there was a report that the team was in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew within minutes of that report.

If the Bears aren’t trying to “do right” and trade Fields this week, then it would be logical to assume the team was considering keeping Fields for the 2024 season.

The Bears talked to the Eagles before the Kenny Pickett trade

NFL: Preseason Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles watches his team warm up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field.

Per a transcription by Word On The Birds of a report by Dan Graziano with ESPN, the Bears were in talks with the Philadelphia Eagles to trade Fields. Poles’ asking price was too high, and the Eagles traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Kenny Pickett.

“The Eagles, from what I understand talking to sources around the league, were one of the teams that had talked to the Bears about Justin Fields, but obviously could not get to the point where they agreed on a price, so they traded for Pickett,” Graziano said.

Bears fans are split on the meaning

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) celebrates his touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins with quarterback Justin Fields (1) at Soldier Field.

Bears fans who have been split on the Fields/Williams debate this offseason didn’t see more unified clarity with Friday’s report. Some Bears fans who think the team wants to keep Fields believe Poles is purposely asking for a high price so no one will trade for the quarterback. Others see the report as a sign the Bears are actively shopping Fields.

Here are the best takes of fans reacting to Graziano’s report.

