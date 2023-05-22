After graduating, Justin Fields is eager to get working for the Bears 2023 season.

Justin Fields has no ego when it comes to working hard. If he believes his game has to be improved, he is willing to put in the effort. That’s why, even after graduation, he boarded a 6:15 p.m. flight back to Chicago.

Kevin Warren spoke highly about Justin Fields stating “To be able to watch him operate and how business-like he was and excited and to see his family, but then for him to get on a plane within three hours after he received his diploma to get back to Chicago to go to work? “Those are the kind of individuals that you win world championships with — that you win a lot of football games with.”

According to Chicago Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren via @JoriEpstein: Justin Fields' college graduation ceremony ended at 3:30 pm. They got on a flight to Chicago at 6:15 pm cause Justin told Kevin he wanted to get back to continue his training and preparation for the season. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 22, 2023

Justin Fields is in his third season with the Chicago Bears of the (NFL). Fields completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in the 2022-23 season. Over the course of his two-year career, Fields has accumulated over 4,000 yards and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 24:21.

The Bears might have used their first-round choice this spring to start over at quarterback, giving them more salary cap-friendly rookie contract years. Instead, they doubled down on their faith in Fields, trading the pick to the Carolina Panthers in return for No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Bears also improved their offensive line by signing free agent guard Nate Davis and drafting lineman Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick.

Justin Fields degree is complete, but his professional aspirations are not. Nonetheless, Fields’ graduation is seen as a symbol of his dedication to all efforts, including the Bears. Justin Fields is also another data point for NFL players, notably quarterbacks and first-round picks, who are debating whether or not to get their degrees while playing professionally.

