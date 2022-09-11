Bears QB Justin Fields throws an impressive side arm pass to extend a drive

The Chicago Bears went three-and-out on their first drive of the 2022 NFL season and were in danger of doing so on their second possession. But then Justin Fields happened.

Facing a third and 6 from their own 16, Fields felt the pressure again and was being wrapped up when he threw a side arm pass to David Montgomery for a 16-yard gain and first down. Watch the impressive throw by Fields for his first completion of the year:

the Bears' O-line is a real problem (the Niners only rushed four!) but Justin Fields is here for it pic.twitter.com/2NI7Pv7uqO — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 11, 2022

The Bears and 49ers are currently scoreless in a messy Soldier Field here in the first quarter.

