Justin Fields Should Sit Rest Of 2023 Season, Stephen A. Smith thinks

Throughout his NFL career, quarterback Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears has drawn a lot of criticism due to his subpar passing ability. His future has consequently become a hot topic of conversation for NFL observers and fans this season. Fields has been out since Oct. 15 due to a thumb injury. The Bears are 2-2 during his absence.

Following the Bears’ victory over the Panthers on Thursday night, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested on “First Take” that Justin Fields miss the rest of the season.

"If I'm Justin Fields, I don't think about playing again [in Chicago]. I want to get the hell up out of there. I'm hoping that they trade me to a more respectable franchise." —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/Thi19LyNyI — First Take (@FirstTake) November 10, 2023

Justin Fields career so far

Justin Fields has completed only 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 5,313 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions since entering the league in 2021. Of course, we must not overlook the other aspect of his game.

Fields has 1,800 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 279 attempts. Last season, he made a few jaw-dropping open-field plays.

Unfortunately for Fields, things have not gone well in Chicago. There is no doubt that the coaching staff bears some of the blame. Fields, on the other hand, hasn’t been nearly as effective as the front office expected.

Fields will be playing somewhere else next season if things continue as they are. Unless the Bears want to shock the world by passing up a chance to draft a rookie quarterback.

