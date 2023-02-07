Justin Fields still has Matt Nagy’s complete trust in his ability to achieve.

The past year has been spent by Matt Nagy observing and learning from Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy returned to Kansas City as the Chiefs’ quarterback coach after being let go by the Bears.

While Nagy has been focused on leading the Chiefs to Super Bowl XVII, he has also been monitoring quarterback Justin Fields’ development in Year 2 with the new Chicago coaching staff. Nagy, who is assisting Patrick Mahomes in getting ready for Sunday’s game against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, is confident that Fields will play on a major stage at some time in his career.

According to Josh Schrock “Without a doubt,” Nagy said Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night when asked if Justin Fields will play in a Super Bowl. “You all saw it this year, what he can do. He’s going to continue to keep growing. However, you want to say it, whatever part of his game. To do what he did from his rookie year to this past year, it’s only going to get better from here. He’s wired the right way. I got to see him firsthand – how he studies, how he practices, and his passion for the game. He hates to lose. He’s always been that way.

The Bears challenged Fields to drop back behind a porous offensive line and make accurate passes to receivers who had trouble finding open space, which put Fields’ second season in jeopardy. Fields’ performance was improved after the mini-bye week reevaluation by head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Fields improved as a passer and developed into the NFL’s most dangerous runner after the adoption of planned quarterback runs.

Justin Fields displayed just how dynamic he can be in 2022, recording 1,143 yards rushing with eight rushing touchdowns. As a passer, he completed 60.4 percent of his throws for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Nagy will continue to watch Fields grow with the Bears. He believes greatness is in the future for the Bears’ young quarterback. He always has.

