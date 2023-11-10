Justin Fields trolls Bryce Young during the Bears’ win

The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers in a tough 16-13 game on Thursday night.

At about the halfway point of the fourth quarter, Justin Fields appeared to say “roll tide” with a smirk on his face. The clip can be seen below.

Did Justin Fields say Roll Tide??pic.twitter.com/ba4U253Gpm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 10, 2023

Justin Fields appears to be trolling Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young. Young played college football at Alabama, who famously use the slogan “roll tide.”

This situation could have roots dating back to Justin Fields college career. Fields and Ohio State lost the 2020 National Championship game to Alabama, 52-24. Maybe Fields reveled in finally getting a win over an Alabama QB, even though he didn’t play.

Justin Fields was in a good mood all night. He was seen smiling and joking with his teammates on the sideline. Seeing happy players is a good thing, it is a much needed change for this team.

Brief takeaways from Thursdays game

Carolina never seemed threatening even though they held an early lead.

The Bears pulling out a win on Thursday night is a win-win . The Bears secured a much needed win, morale has been low in and around the team after back to back bad losses.

And the Bears odds at getting the number one pick increased.

The Bears currently have a 40% chance to land the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft. As long as the Panthers continue to lose, the better the pick becomes.

