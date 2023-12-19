Chicago Bears defender Justin Jones had a damning quote on his head coach following the game

For the third time in the 2023 season, the Chicago Bears blew a 10-plus point lead in the fourth quarter and lost the game. The 5-9 record for the Bears could very easily be 8-6 which would have them in the playoffs and feeling comfortable going into this week.

But that doesn’t matter anymore and after the latest meltdown in Cleveland, the Bears are still wondering what the hell happened. And we can point to at least one play where it’s a big red mark on Matt Eberflus’ resume.

In the fourth quarter, the Browns faced a third-and-15 as Chicago sent zone blitz. As part of the play, the Bears had defensive lineman Justin Jones in coverage. Tight end David Njoku ran right by Jones as Joe Flacco lofted up a pass and it turned into not only a first down but a big gain. They kicked the game-winning field goal moments later.

After the game, Jones was asked about the play and his quote is pretty damning in terms of this coaching staff:

“I’m in coverage. On third-and-15,” Jones said via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “I’m just doing what’s called, man. I don’t think I’m the best fit for coverage on Njoku. You know what I mean? But it is what it is.”

Ouch!

Justin Jones’ comment shows coaching incompetence with Chicago Bears

Reading that quote back, Jones makes a lot of sense. Why in the hell is he in coverage there? It’s a big play in the game with the third-and-15. There’s no way a 300-plus pound player in Jones will be able to keep up with Njoku in coverage, so putting him in that spot is a dumb move.

Now, Eberflus did take the blame for that playcall after the game but seeing Jones and now other Bears players talk about this play, it’s clear that their patience is RAZOR thin for Eberflus. And this Eberflus era might only have 3 games left which could be a blessing for this franchise.

