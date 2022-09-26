Kenny Golladay could be traded soon as he is “unhappy” with his current playing time.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, The New York Giants could be looking to trade wide receiver, Kenny Golladay soon.

Here is what Rapoport said about the Kenny Golladay situation ahead of Monday Night Football:

The situation surrounding Giants receiver Kenny Golladay could come to a head soon.

The highly paid pass catcher is expected to be active for tonight’s game against the Cowboys, hoping for more productivity than he has provided during the first two weeks and another chance to show New York’s new coaching staff that he can get it done. If it doesn’t happen against Dallas, and if the storyline regarding his playing time loudly continues, there are options. Among them: The Giants could trade Golladay to an interested party, and likely the only way it would work is if New York pays the bulk of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick, sources say. That is a possibility.

This could be a potential move the Bears might get involved in as the team’s passing attack has been nonexistent to start the season. The Bears’ receiving corps is lacking a true number one target, and Golladay definitely has the skills necessary to fill that role before.

Experts have predicted a busy trade deadline for the Bears this year, so a mid-season trade for Golladay is definitely a move they could pursue.

Golladay is currently in the middle of a four-year, $72 million deal that he signed with the Giants in 2021. Despite playing in 14 games last year, Golladay was only able to muster 521 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. With a new general manager and head coach in New York this season, Golladay has seen himself fall out of favor with the Giants’ new regime.

Kenny Golladay did not start in the Giants’ week 2 game against the Panthers and only saw the field for two snaps the entire game. While Golladay has not been an issue for the Giants locker room right now, he did say he was unhappy with the lack of playing time,

While Kenny Golladay does have a big contract, it is likely that the Giants will need to keep most of that salary in order to get anything back for him. The Giants are currently paying Golladay $17.75 million this year, but the team could get out of this deal easily with a trade. Whoever trades for Golladay would only have to pay the rest of his 2022 salary, and the $4.5 million he is guaranteed next year.

While Golladay has struggled in New York, he is someone the Bears should consider acquiring. Bears fans definitely know how good he could be since Golladay used to be a dominant receiver for the rival Detroit Lions. Since the Giants are desperate to get rid of his contract, a move for Golladay would not cost the Bears much at all. This could be a very low-risk move for the Bears who are still in search of weapons to support Justin Fields.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE