Justin Fields’ performance against the Cleveland Browns may have made a believer out of early season skeptic Keyshawn Johnson who had tagged the Bears to be the worst team in the NFL.

Keyshawn Johnson said earlier this preseason that the Chicago Bears are going to be by far the worst team in the NFL this year. But after Justin Fields’ 14 of 16 156-yard 3 TD first-half performance Johnson seems to have softened his rhetoric a little bit.

In addition to lessening the doom and gloom prediction Keyshawn Johnson compared Justin Fields to a Super-Bowl-winning QB who saw a lot of early success in the NFL.

Here is what Johnson had to say about Fields, saying he sees a little Patrick Mahomes’ in his game:

Hall of fame WR Keyshawn Johnson sees a little Patrick Mahomes in Justin Fields 👀. The biggest difference I see from Fields this year is when he scrambles his eyes are downfield. You can make a TON of big plays that way. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/ilJSLW99bO — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 29, 2022

While it was only a preseason football game, Justin Fields showed confidence in the pocket and on the run that you didn’t see from him under Matt Nagy. Fields’ confidence was so evident that Keyshawn Johnson saw him manipulating the defenders with his eyes and changing his arm angle to make throws that only Mahomes has made.

It may be unfair to say that Fields will make the meteoric jump to Mahomes’ level of production that he also had in his second year. But clearly, Fields has shown growth and the confidence he has within this offense is apparent. It hasn’t been just in games that Fields has looked good, Fields has been very good in training camp as well, and the payoff didn’t seemed to be noticed until this game against the Browns.

Fields has astronomical levels of talent, so it may only be only a matter of growing into the QB he is completely capable of becoming. The only question is, will how good can Fields be? The answer is probably on a level not ever seen in Chicago Bears football history.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE