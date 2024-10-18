Khalil Herbert trade talks fall through with the Vikings

Third-year GM Ryan Poles is no stranger to a near-deadline trade. After making such trades in each of his previous seasons, we are not terribly surprised to get wind of Bears trade rumors this time around.

The Bears recently engaged in seemingly serious trade talks with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were interested in Khalil Herbert, but it appears that Poles did not see enough value in the opportunity.

The Vikings instead made a move for Cam Akers, who is returning from his second Achilles injury since entering the league in 2020. Akers started two games for the Texans this season, but will take on a much more limited role with the returns of Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce from injury.

Was Minnesota more interested in Khalil Herbert, though? Darren Wolfson of KTSP seems to think so. In an episode of SKOR North on Thursday, Wolfson led off by stating:

Prior to the trade for Cam Akers, I’m led to believe the Vikings preferred Khalil Herbert, of the Chicago Bears.

Before acquiring Cam Akers, the #Vikings “had dialogue” on a trade with the #Bears on RB Khalil Herbert, @DWolfsonKSTP mentioned on @SKORNorth. Minnesota “absolutely had interest” in Herbert, but Chicago wouldn’t agree with the terms Minnesota displayed. pic.twitter.com/WYM3MV0TI2 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 17, 2024

One hundred percent confirmed. Not reckless speculation. The Vikings had dialogue with Chicago. Absolutely had interest in Herbert. It wasn’t Cam Akers or bust.

In addition to Cam Akers, Minnesota received a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026. In return, the Texans picked up a conditional sixth-round pick from Minnesota. These were likely similar to the terms that the Bears may have disagreed with.

Khalil Herbert to the… Vikings?

Are we surprised to hear Khalil Herbert’s name mentioned in trade talks? Not really. Are we surprised to hear that there were serious discussions about sending Khalil Herbert to a division rival? It’s a talking point.

Khalil Herbert is in the final year of his rookie contract, and without an extension will become an unrestricted free agent in March of 2025. Since being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Herbert has amassed 1,791 yards and nine touchdowns on 372 carries, while hauling in 45 receptions for 291 yards and two scores. Although third on the Chicago depth chart, it is not unreasonable to believe that Herbert could be a starting running back elsewhere.

While Herbert has had a solid start to his professional career, he has only ran for 16 yards and one touchdown on eight carries so far this season. In a running back room featuring D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, it is easy to see why. The Bears find themselves in the predicament of listing three starting NFL running backs on the same depth chart. Although not the worst predicament to be in, a predicament nonetheless.

Should the Bears keep Khalil Herbert?

The Bears could also choose to hold on to Herbert throughout the remainder of the year, but run the risk of losing him in free agency. At the running back position, the risk of injury is always present. If that unexpected circumstance arises with Swift or Johnson, then Herbert would allow the Bears to remain competitive in the ground attack.

In addition to injury insurance, Khalil Herbert has already made an impact on Special Teams. He fielded a kick off against the Panthers at home, and recovered an onside kick against the Jaguars in London. The door may be open for an even greater impact, as Velus Jones Jr. has not seen any action since a week 1 muffed kick return.

Is the risk worth the reward? We will leave that decision to Ryan Poles.

In 2022 and 2023, the Bears made trades as late as November 1 and October 31 respectively. With three weeks until the 2024 trade deadline on November 5, the potential for a trade involving Khalil Herbert or more remains very much alive.

