Kyle Fuller to miss rest of season for Baltimore Ravens

Former Chicago Bears defense back Kyle Fuller will have his 2022 season cut short thanks to an injury in the Baltimore Ravens Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Fuller recorded three tackles in the game, playing in the new look Ravens secondary.

Fuller tore ACL per John Harbaugh, as the team announced he will miss the rest of the year on Monday morning.

Ravens’ CB Kyle Fuller tore his ACL, per HC John Harbaugh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

Fuller has battled knee injuries throughout his career and will hope to make a full recovery in time for the upcoming season. He will turn 31 in February and hope to prolong his career.

The defensive back played for the Chicago Bears from 2014-2020 and was a major piece of the dominant defense in 2018. As a member of the Chicago Bears, he made the Pro Bowl twice in 2018 and 2019. Was also named to the All-Pro team in 2018.

A contract dispute ended his time in Chicago and he joined the former Bears Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Denver for one season. Things did not work out in Denver as he would end up only starting 10 of 16 games. Fuller joined the Ravens this year on a 1-year $2.5 million deal.

