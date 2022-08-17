Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players.

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr are two very important players heading into the 2022 season. Gordon is slated to be the starting nickel, while Jones Jr is slated to be the primary returner and speedy receiver that takes the top off the defense.

#Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and receiver Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice Monday. Both had been out for about 10 days with undisclosed injuries. https://t.co/TkyVcLBoXu — Bears Insider (@bears_insider) August 16, 2022

Both players have missed significant training camp practice over the last 10 days and both Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr made their return to practice yesterday. Both players should hopefully be geared up over the next two days before the Bears face off against the Seattle Seahawks in the second pre-season game of the 2022 season.

With strong pre-season game one debuts from fellow rookies, Jaquan Brisker, Braxton Jones, Dominique Robinson and Jack Sanborn, it’s going to be even more imperative to see Kyler Gordon and Jones Jr play. Gordon perhaps more than anyone needs to the live game reps given his overall importance to the success of the defense in 2022.

Essentially there isn’t really a starting level corner in the secondary after Kyler Gordon so he needs to show up and show out this week. Jones Jr. also needs to show off the speed and return ability that made him the Bears’ third round draft pick. This week is the most important week of practice and games for both of these young players. They need to show they are NFL ready because they’ll only have one other game to prepare for the speed that week one of the NFL season will bring. Both Kyler Gordon and Jones Jr will be primary players to watch this week.

