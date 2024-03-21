LA Clippers star says Coby White should win NBA’s Most Improved Player award

Paul George gives young Chicago Bulls point guard high praise

The improvement of 24 year old point guard Coby White is perhaps the most exciting thing for Bulls fans so far this season. The fifth year guard is having career highs in nearly every statistical category, while also carrying a higher workload offensively.

During a podcast LA Clippers star forward explained why he thought the young guard was deserving of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. “He tuned the corner” George said. “He understands how to score, how to be efficient, how to be an NBA player, and play at a high level.” The LA Clippers and Paul George have found success this season. They were first in their conference for some time establishing themselves as title contenders, and currently sit fourth in the Western Confernce five games from the one-seed.

Many great players have established themselves in the league by winning the Most Improved Player award. Of the last 5 players to win the award (Lauri Markkanen, Ja morant, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram and Pascal Siakam), all are important pieces for their teams. The Bulls would hope this could be true for Coby White going forward. While the Sixers first-time all-star Tyrese Maxey is the favorite to win the award, White remains a serious contender to win the award.

What the future looks like for Coby White

While the improvement of Coby White’s play has been a welcome sign for the Bulls, as a team they have been mediocre, currently one game below 500 and are currently placed in a play-in-tournement. The Bulls have had promising streaks of success throughout the season, but it has been overshadowed by the struggle to string together wins consistently. Star Chicago Bull DeMar DeRozan has had another great season, averaging over 23 points a game this season. While other Bulls star Zach Lavine also showed his all-star level talent this season before suffering a season ending right ankle sprain, and will undergo surgery.

After becoming teammates in 2021, Lavine and DeRozan are expected to be topics of discussion in trade talks this coming off-season. With it seeming likely the Bulls will deal at least one, it will be interesting to see what role Coby White will have. During the last offseason, White inked a three-year $36 million contract locking him in through the 2025-26 season. The talented guard will likely be a big part of the Bulls future, and may be someone they will look to build around.

