Former Chicago Bears Lance Briggs made a strong comment on Justin Fields after the Bears Monday night win

Shortly after the game ended Lance Briggs commented on the offensive struggles the Bears endured. Briggs said that Justin Fields finally answered a question everyone had been asking. See Briggs’ full quote below.

“As horrible as the offense played today, when we needed them the most they showed up. In the critical situation, what did we want to see? We wanted to see a quarterback who could come down and help finish a game. Well, Justin Fields did that.”

Briggs has been a Fields supporter all season. About a month ago, Briggs explained why he likes Justin Fields over Caleb Williams And why the Bears should stick with Fields. While his comments have some merit, the Bears can’t wait forever.

Fields has to show some major improvement over these last few upcoming games. He has to perform consistently to prove that he is the solution to the Bears constant QB search. If he can’t do that, then the Bears need to think about drafting a replacement.

Justin Fields recovered from multiple big mistakes

Fields absolutely cannot fumble the ball as much as he does. Ball security is a major issue for him. Fields has 35 fumbles so far in his three year career. Part of why the Bears only scored 12 points is because of those two Fields fumbles. But Fields is also part of the reason why the Bears were able to win the game.

Justin Fields has to play better if he wants to be a long term starter in the NFL. He did show one attribute that everyone looks for in a QB, mental toughness. Even after two horrible fumbles that were completely Fields fault, he didn’t play scared. He kept looking for passes and managing the offense.

He finally had a good drive on the final play of the game. Fields stood tall and fired a pass deep to the middle of the field. Finding DJ Moore to put the Bears into field goal range. It was a great pass and showed Justin Fields ability to stay calm in tough situations.

Looking forward

We will see what Justin Fields can do when the Bears match up against the Lions again on December 10th. Fields played a decent game last time out, lets see if he can build on that. If he can, maybe Briggs is on to something.

