Bears

Chicago Bears: 5 most likely options for the No. 9 pick based on multiple reports

Jordan SiglerBy 6 Mins Read
NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship Georgia at Alabama Chicago Bears
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears will start the 2024 NFL Draft with two picks inside the top ten. There isn’t much of a smokescreen hovering over the No. 1 pick, as the Bears are expected to officially select Caleb Williams, barring any last-minute surprise.

The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make at No. 9

The real drama for the Bears is with the No. 9 pick. General manager Ryan Poles split his advisers into three teams so the Bears could debate between taking a pass catcher, pass rusher, or offensive tackle with the No. 9 pick–that is if they choose not to trade down for more picks.

Based on reports and former scouts’ assessments of the draft board, here are the five most likely options for the Bears at No. 9 and a bonus option on who their likely trade partners would be for the No. 9 pick.

5. Romeo Odunze

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship Washington at Michigan
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odunze is heading into the NFL after four seasons at Washington. He helped lead the team to a National Championship appearance against the Michigan Wolverines. The six-foot-three, 215-pound wide receiver caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had a 1,000+ receiving year for the 2022 season.

Odunze was Michael Penix Jr’s best weapon in Washington. He has a chance to upgrade at quarterback with Caleb Williams in Chicago. Per Kaitlin Sharkey, Odunze worked out with Willians, D.J. Moore, and Keenan Allen in Los Angeles last week.

