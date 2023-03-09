Lonzo Ball was already ruled out for the rest of the season and hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022

Lonzo Ball has already undergone two surgeries since his knee problem forced him to miss last January’s game. The first was planned to have a six- to eight-week return window. Ball, however, did not resume his playing career during the 2021–22 campaign and was unable to prepare for the start of the current regular season.

According to ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski “The Chicago Bulls guard might need a third surgery on the right knee injury that’s forced him to miss the past 14 months”

There is a 'growing possibility' that Lonzo Ball could require a third surgery on his right knee, which would keep him out for another six months, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/IwukgznFwy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2023

Lonzo Ball signed a four-year, $80 million sign-and-trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans before the 2021 season, and during his first season in Chicago, he averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists before suffering an injury. Up until he tore his meniscus on January 14 and missed the rest of the season, the team went 22-13 with Ball. In the end, Chicago struggled to a 46-36 record and was defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round.

Ball was formally ruled out for the remainder of the season by the team, immediately diminishing expectations that he would make a comeback in 2023. After a second knee surgery in September, Ball reportedly couldn’t run or jump; these concerns continue to hinder Ball’s recuperation

After learning that Ball wouldn’t be coming back, the Bulls signed veteran guard Patrick Beverley in February, shortly after he was dealt to and released by the Orlando Magic. Beverly has played in seven games for the Bulls, who are presently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-36 record. In those games, Beverly has averaged 4.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

