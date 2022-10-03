Justin Fields misses another open throw in Bears loss against the Giants

With Sunday’s game against the New York Giants coming to another loss for the Chicago Bears, it was a common theme for them that we have seen all season long. The offense, led by Justin Fields, struggled once again in Sunday’s loss.

While Fields did move the ball down the field and got the Bears into the red zone three times, they came away with three field goals in the 20-12 loss. But looking back on the game, Fields made some of the same mistakes he’s been making this season.

And that includes missing open receivers. Check out this play in the game where a receiver comes open for what would have been a touchdown:

He has to start hitting these. Clean pocket. This likely would have been 6. pic.twitter.com/fRPh88QzMs — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) October 2, 2022

Ouch.

Those are the mistakes that need to be cleaned up by Fields as he continues his second year in the league. And we’ve seen him make those mistakes over and over again.

Fields did finish the game completing 11 of his 22 attempts for over 150 yards but did not have a touchdown in the game.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE