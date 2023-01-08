Lovie Smith helps gift the Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft

Former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith delivered a favor to Ryan Poles and Co. on Sunday afternoon.

With Houston’s 32-31 win over Indianapolis and the Bears losing to the Vikings, Chicago has now clinched the No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears finish the season at 3-14 while Houston is 3-13-1, as the tie hurt them.

That means the Bears have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947, and it comes at a good time.

Chicago enters this offseason with the No. 1 pick plus a projected $124M in cap space. They also have a quarterback in Justin Fields who the team believes in, meaning they can trade the pick or potentially address defense with someone like Will Anderson or Jalen Carter.

Smith coached 9 seasons in Chicago, going 81-63 and leading the team to the playoffs three times including two NFC Championship Game appearances, winning one of those. He was fired after the 2012 season despite going 10-6.

This is Smith’s first year in Houston but as the season winds down, rumors are swirling that he may not be back next year. And if that’s the case, he gives Chicago one last gift potentially.

The franchise now enters a very important offseason with Week 18 in the books, and it’s one where Poles must make the most of his resources. If he doesn’t, then it all could be a waste and the franchise could struggle once again next year, forcing them to rest one again.

Make sure to check back with ChiCitySports.com for the latest on the team and the upcoming offseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE