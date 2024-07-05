Luis Robert Jr. gets back in the spotlight for controversial play

In last Tuesday’s thrilling game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, White Sox Cuban outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was involved in a controversial play. Michael Kopech confronted Bo Naylor at a crucial moment in the game, with the bases full of Guardians, and the outcome sparked a great deal of debate on social media, all thanks to Robert Jr.’s reaction to the play.

Naylor managed to hit a fly to center field. The runner on third was expected to try to score, but Luis Robert Jr. surprised everyone with his reaction. Although the fly appeared to be within reach to try to get the runner out at home, Robert Jr. simply caught the ball without properly positioning himself to throw.

The play caused an uproar on television broadcast, where Luis Robert Jr.’s lack of effort to make the throw was highlighted. Naylor’s hit became a walk-off sacrifice fly, although many fans felt that the last play should have been handled differently.

Tuesday’s incident between the White Sox and Guardians has put the spotlight back on Luis Robert Jr. His decisions on the field are the subject of intense debate, reflecting the passion of fans for baseball. It’s also because other teams are known to be interested in acquiring him and there’s a segment that believes he’s not trying his best to make a trade.

Luis Robert Jr. responds

Luis Robert Jr. adressed the issue the only way he knows how, on the field. On Wednesday, again against the Guardians, he made a great defensive play, stealing a hit from David Fry and making a quick throw home, although it did not prevent the run from scoring. Robert Jr. appeared to be trying to make up for lost time this season due to injury and is being closely watched by multiple teams interested in his services.

Although Robert Jr. has not performed very well this 2024, he still has plenty of time to vindicate himself. He currently owns a poor offensive line of .244/.297/.520 with 21 hits, 28 hits, 7 doubles, 10 home runs, 18 RBIs, 13 walks and 46 strikeouts in 33 games out of 88 played by the White Sox this 2024.

This is not the first time Luis Robert Jr. has been involved in an incident like this. Last season, something similar happened in a game against the Dodgers. With the bases loaded, the opposing hitter hit a deep fly that landed near the safety zone. Although it seemed impossible that Robert Jr. could catch the fly and throw out the runner at home, what surprised fans was that he didn’t even move to try to make the play. This lack of effort also drew criticism on social media.

However, those who have followed the outfielder’s career since his native Cuba know that this is part of his playing nature. To some it may seem that he forces change, but his apparent “apathy” in plays of this type has haunted him throughout his career as an amateur and professional baseball player.

While some expect to see more effort on every play, others understand the need to protect the player’s long-term health and performance. A key player for the White Sox, Luis Robert Jr. continues to be closely watched by all sports fans.

Meanwhile, beyond the intense debate on social networks among fans, specialists and even former players, there has been no statement on the matter by White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. Nor was there any public criteria on this move by the general management.

