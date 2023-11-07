Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says the Bears’ second-half struggles were the result of defensive adjustments by the Saints

Luke Getsy has joined Matt Eberflus in the weekly tradition of providing interesting quotes to the media in his latest press conference.

This time, Luke Getsy described how defensive adjustments work. And he claims defensive adjustments are why the Saints were able to win.

Chicago Bears beat reporter Nicholas Moreano asked Getsy why, in his opinion, Tyson Bagent played more from the pocket in the second half of the Bears’ week 9 game.

I asked Luke Getsy if the Saints did anything in the second half that made Tyson Bagent have to play more from the pocket. Here is Getsy’s response: “I think at the end, somebody referred to it in the fourth quarter, right. In the end, they just did a really good job with all… pic.twitter.com/HqJpXCEOVx — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 7, 2023

Breaking down Luke Getsy’s analysis

First of all, what Getsy is saying is completely true. The Saints did adjust defensively to what the Bears were doing in the first half. The Bears did not respond to said adjustment.

As the offensive coordinator it is then Getsy’s job to adjust his offensive scheme to counter what the defense is doing. That is coaching in a nutshell, you don’t just stick with your original plan when it continues to not work.

Just like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy took no accountability for the Bears loss. Getsy talked all about the adjustments the Saints made. But he made no mention of anything the coaching staff did to respond to those adjustments.

Getsy also said there was a lot Tyson Bagent could learn from on Sunday. He is also right on that topic.

There is a lot of things Bagent could take away from that game in order to improve his play. There was also plenty of things for Getsy to learn as well. But he didn’t talk about that. He only mentioned how Bagent could learn.

The coaches should be trying their best to put their players in a situation to win games. Luke Getsy did not do that in the second half on Sunday’s game.

Consistent lack of adjustments

The second half of the Bears week 9 game was another chapter in an ongoing saga this season. Luke Getsy simply does not respond to defensive adjustments.

Take week 4 versus Denver as an example. The Bears dominated most of the game, scoring 28 unanswered points. Chicago went on to produce zero points on their next 4 possessions and lost the game.

Yes, there were major mistakes in the Broncos game from Justin Fields. And there were also major lapses by the defense. That loss is not all on Luke Getsy.

However, as has been common this season there were no adjustments made by Getsy. He did not respond to Denver’s defensive changes.

The future of Luke Getsy with the Bears

Similarly to Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy has not shown he learned anything from last season with the Bears. The issues that plagued the Bears offense last year are still present. While the roster is far from perfect, there were still lessons to be learned and changes to be made to the offenses schemes. No such changes were made. Getsy decided to run it back, plan and scheme just like last year and see what happens.

There is no sign of Getsy being fired before the end of the season. The Bears have a track record of not firing coaches or coordinators during the middle of the season.

This means Luke Getsy has 8 more games to show some improvement, or at least to prove he isn’t one of the problems holding the team back. If he can’t do that, the Bears will have a vacancy at offensive coordinator this upcoming offseason.

