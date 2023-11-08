Justin Fields might be available for week 10, even if he is, Luke Getsy says he won’t change the gameplan

Luke Getsy is confident in his game plan. So confident in fact, he will not be any adjustments even if Justin Fields is cleared to play.

ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin posted a quote from Getsy’s press conference on Tuesday. He was responding to a question asking how he will approach the possibility of Justin Fields playing in week 10.

Even w/ Justin Fields 'day to day' with his thumb injury, it doesn't sound like the Bears believe they'll have drastically alter what they call regardless of who's at QB. Luke Getsy: "It's not going to feel like it's a different gameplan by any means if we go one direction or… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 7, 2023

Getsy means he has zero intention to change his offensive strategy whether it is Bagent or Fields under center.

Where does the confidence come from?

Getsy is pretty confident in his scheme. A scheme that has gotten the Bears to 2 wins so far in 2023.

In each of the Bears 7 losses, lack of offensive production has been one of the key factors. The Bears have only scored 20 or more points in a loss twice in 2023. The other 5 losses have all come with the Bears scoring less than 20 points.

Why Getsy is so confident in scheme that has produced little results is unknown. A lack of flexibility when it comes to play calling is not a good ingredient for a long term NFL job.

Typically a coach will play to their players strengths. Getsy has not done that much if at all this season. And his newest comments seem to point to that continuing.

Why the OC has to adjust the gameplan

Tyson Bagent and Justin Fields are two different people and quarterbacks. They have different skill sets, knowledge and abilities. Not changing the plan to fit Fields strengths is a odd choice.

Justin Fields has not been able to be fully unleashed this season. Part of that has something to do with continued offensive line struggles. Some of that is some mistakes made by Fields. And Fields injuring his throwing hand is also responsible. Most of it is poor offensive scheming.

Justin Fields thrives as a runner, we saw that last season. Last season Fields rushed for 1143 yards and 8 touchdowns on 160 attempts. When he has played this season, Fields has not rushed nearly as much as last season.

Through 6 games Fields has rushed 47 times for 237 yards and one touchdown. Tyson Bagent has 17 carries for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns through 3.5 games.

Fields has proven to be a good running QB and can throw the deep ball accurately. Choosing a generic gameplan over scheming to play to Fields strengths is confusing.

Looking forwards to Thursday Night Football

There will be an injury update on Wednesday. That may give us a more concrete outlook on Justin Fields status. If he is a full participant he will most likely start versus Carolina. It is likely that we won’t find out if Fields will play for sure until before kickoff on Thursday.

We will see if this unspecialized gameplan Getsy has in store works.

The Chicago Bears will take on the 1-8 Carolina Panthers on Thursday at Solider Field.

