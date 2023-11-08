Former Chicago Bears player takes stab at team

Recently, you may have heard about the Chicago Bears struggles to negotiate a contract with defensive back Jaylon Johnson. Johnson is known to be arguably the best player on the Bears defense. This seems to be a reoccurring theme in the Chicago Bears organization, as former Bear Roquan Smith had the same issue.

Smith had struggled through contract negotiations with the team, and eventually got traded to the Ravens for a second-round draft pick at the trade deadline in 2022. This trade proved to be costly for the Bears, as Smith has gone on to blossom in Baltimore while they sit atop the AFC North with a 7-2 record.

Smith recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer about being traded from Chicago. Smith started by saying how it was “bittersweet” being traded because of Chicago. He then went on to say how if he had stayed with the Bears, he wouldn’t be competing for a title like he is now. This is definitely fair for Roquan to say as he was easily the best player on the defense and he’s right, the Bears are nowhere near competing for a title.

But then, Smith took things a little far in his next quote on being traded by saying “Man, it makes me so happy, just knowing my career is not going down the drain”.

"Man, it makes me so happy, just knowing my career is not going down the drain." – Roquan Smith on being traded away from the Bearshttps://t.co/FT1RSebnvV — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 8, 2023

I get the first quote about him saying he’s glad to be able to compete for a title, that’s totally fair. With or without him it would not really make a difference in the Bears current overall record. But to say that his career would be “going down the drain” is a bit disrespectful in my opinion.

