Chicago Bears insider makes ‘bold’ prediction on Matt Eberflus’ job security

A Chicago Bears insider suggested Wednesday that the team could give head coach Matt Eberflus another shot in 2024. Many fans and pundits were hoping for Eberflus’ ouster before the Bears’ first mini-bye following the Washington Commanders game.

The Bears’ victory over the Commanders saved his job through at least Week 10. However, the Bears’ 2-7 record doesn’t look promising for Eberflus’s prospects of remaining in Chicago for 2024. But Adam Jahns with The Atheltic thinks general manager Ryan Poles could give Eberflus the 2024 season to show his worth to the organization.

Chicago Bears insider thinks Matt Eberflus could be around in 2024

Poles defended Eberflus last week following the announcement the Bears fired running back coach David Walker. Jahns pointed to Poles’ defense as a reason he’s making a “bold prediction” that the Bears retain Eberflus for next season:

“Most teams fold, and they’re not folding,” Poles said then. “It’s been hard. It’s been really hard, especially from where we started last year, trying to build this and do it the right way. What I see from him on a daily basis and how he gets this team ready on a weekly basis, to me, I see a grown man that has leadership skills to get this thing out of the hole and into where it needs to be.” Retaining Eberflus would not prevent the Bears from making other changes. They do need a new defensive coordinator and they may draft a quarterback. There could be changes offensively, too. But continuity is a road less traveled by the Bears — and for once maybe the Bears try to take it by sticking with Eberflus, knowing that his first year in charge was a teardown of Ryan Pace’s old roster.

I’m afraid I have to disagree with Poles’ assessment of the situation Eberflus is in. While the Bears’ roster teardown has been part of the overall embarrassment that ex-players like Roquan Smith are now flexing on Poles for, Eberflus has made his own poor decisions that have caused issues with the team.

Eberflus wanted to be a CEO-type coach in Chicago. He is responsible for hiring two assistant coaches who have left the team for vague or undisclosed reasons. Eberflus has not established a great culture in his two seasons in Chicago and should not be given another opportunity to do so in an offseason the Bears will likely be drafting another quarterback.

Will the Chicago Bears fire Eberflus after Thursday night?

The Bears should consider firing Eberflus if they lose to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. The Bears will have another mini-bye before Week 11, where they can name an interim coach.

One primary reason the Bears should consider firing Eberflus Thursday night is the possibility of hiring Bill Belichick. Belichick is rumored to be on the hot seat for the New England Patriots game in Germany against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots could fire Belichick on the plane ride home.

Firing Eberflus on Thursday night would allow the Bears to start the process of hiring Belichick or even Jim Harbaugh, who could be facing a multi-game suspension from the Big Ten beginning this week. The longer they wait, the more the Las Vegas Raiders can get an edge on the best head coach on the market.

