After a disappointing Week 9 loss to the Saints, there were surprisingly a lot of positive takeaways. One for sure was the defense. Despite being on the field for a majority of the game due to turnovers by the offense, the defense showed a lot of grit down the stretch. Another thing to note was the offensive line. Plagued with injuries early in the year, the Bears offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback.

But, as the season has gone on and players became healthy again, the line started to show huge improvements both in the pass game and the run game. Last week, Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright was named to the midseason All-Rookie team along with being the highest graded rookie at his position. After another solid week in the trenches, it’s a different member of the Bears offensive line that earns an accolade from Week 9.

Chicago Bears lineman graded as BEST in NFL

Tuesday afternoon, Pro Football Focus released their grades for the best offensive lineman in the NFL from Week 9. At the top of the list for ALL offensive lineman was Chicago Bears own: Teven Jenkins.

The best offensive linemen from Week 9 💪 pic.twitter.com/Fb8uy7cWX5 — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2023

After missing the first four games of the season with a leg injury, Jenkins has been nothing short of a BEAST on the line for the Bears. It’s safe to say the second-year player has really come into his own after missing significant time due to injuries.

#Bears RG Teven Jenkins among NFL guards: • 78.1 PFF grade (5th)

• 1.4% blown block rate (T-5th)

• 0 sacks allowed, 0 blown pass blocks (pretty good!)

• 4.74 points above average (9th)

• 6.3 points above replacement (T-12th) He's really come into his own this year. pic.twitter.com/JTEoB0rtTJ — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 8, 2023

Although the Bears record may not show it, the future of this offensive line is in good hands between Teven Jenkins and Darnell Wright.

