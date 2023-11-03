Bears rookie named to NFL midseason All-Rookie team

Chicago Bears rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been named to the NFL midseason All-Rookie team

Plenty of fans had their doubts about Darnell Wright when the Bears selected him with the 10th pick in the 2023 draft. There was plenty of speculation that the team should’ve kept the 9th pick and taken Jalen Carter or draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State. Through eight games this year, the Tennessee product has proved to be the right decision, as he was graded by PFF as the best rookie tackle this season.

Darnell Wright: highest-graded rookie tackle this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/PgLNCquskP — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) November 2, 2023

In addition to being graded as the best rookie tackle, Wright was also named to the NFL midseason All-Rookie team on Thursday morning. Other notable members of the team include C.J. Stroud, Jordan Addison, Jalen Carter, and Puka Nacua just to name a few. Wright is the only Bears rookie to be selected.

#Bears fans, OUR WRIGHT TACKLE has been named to the NFL midseason All-Rookie team by CBS Sports! Congratulations @darnell_5232! 🎉🐻⬇️ Link to full article & list in next post pic.twitter.com/kB3PXnvUui — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) November 2, 2023

Wright has been battling a shoulder injury this season, but has continued to not only play through it, but play well. There were multiple snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders where you can see the rookie blocking all-pro defensive end Maxx Crosby with one arm. In the Bears most recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Wright put together one of his most impressive performances in his young career. Throughout 39 pass-blocking snaps, Wright allowed just two pressures and no sacks.

Just an incredible effort from #Bears rookie RT Darnell Wright. Especially considering the amount of reps vs top 5 EDGE Maxx Crosby. Wright was basically playing with his left hand tied behind his back. The first two reps here show no real ability to protect his inside shoulder. pic.twitter.com/wLzWT4GkBv — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) October 24, 2023

