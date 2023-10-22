Matt Eberflus gave a very familiar quote on Tyson Bagent showing that he didn’t fall from the Lovie Smith Cover-2 defensive scheme apple tree.

Lovie Smith famously said “Rex is our quarterback” after dealing with an up and down career with the Chicago Bears. As Grossman would continuously struggle, Smith would reinterate what Matt Eberflus stated today about Justin Fields. “Justin is our quarterback.” after Tyson Bagent won his first start in resounding fashion over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Matt Eberflus: “Justin’s our starting quarterback. Tyson’s the backup.” — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 22, 2023

Bagent finished 21-29 for 162 yards and one touchdown in the Bears 30-12 win.

The question now becomes when does Justin Fields return. There has been some talk that Fields could return next week against the Chargers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE