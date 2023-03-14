Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus commented on the team’s offseason progress

While continuing to be one of the most active teams in free agency, the Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reiterates that team is not done yet.

Speaking at the Ed Block Courage Award ceremony to honor Eddie Jackson, this year’s award winner, Matt Eberflus offered some words of encouragement for Bears fans.

“As you know, we’re making some moves here, recently,” Matt Eberflus said via Alex Shapiro. “And we’re not done, just so you know. We’ve got lots to do and we’re excited about that.”

Eberflus, assured that there’s still a lot of work to do considering all the position needs that still need to be filled despite already signing four key free agents and trading for another.

Will Matt Eberflus and Bears address more needs?

The glaring problem that the Bears have addressed in small fashion has been both the offensive and defensive line. Even after the signings of guard Nate Davis and defensive end Demarcus Walker, both former Tennessee Titans, there’s still an opening at offensive tackle and even more openings on the defensive line. Even so, after one day of free agency the Bears have made improvements that they can continue to build on.

Still, it’s great reassurance that the head coach is excited about all the work that needs to be done. Let’s see if the fans still feel the same way after its all said and done.

Matt Eberflus is entering his second season as the Bears head coach, and introduced Eddie Jackson during his award ceremony after commenting on the offseason.

