Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Bears bolster the offensive line with “Swiss army knife” type player

Andrew ProuseBy 2 Mins Read
Matt Pryor 2
(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File) (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

Veteran lineman Matt Pryor provides much-needed versatility to the Bears’ offensive line

The Bears needed some reinforcements on the offensive line. Ryan Poles picked former Colt and 49er Matt Pryor to fill that role.

Adam Jahns of the Athletic Chicago reported the Pryor signing on Twitter Wednesday morning. Jahns reports that Pryor is signing a one-year deal with the Bears.

Pryor’s versatility on the offensive line is his biggest selling point

Matt Pryor is a very versatile offensive lineman. He has played nearly every position and seen success at each. He ahs played right guard, right tackle and left guard in Indianapolis in 2020. He also played all three if those positions with the Eagles.

His most recent stint in San Francisco resulted in Pryor playing only 42 snaps but did appear in 15 games.

Pryor’s versatility is a big plus especially given the Bears offensive line situation in 2023. In 2023 the Bears experimented with a lot of different offensive line formations.

Teven Jenkins moved all over the offensive line and never found a specific place. The Bears also experimented with center quite a lot in 2023. Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick split snaps at center and also played on the line at other positions.

Pryor doesn’t provide an instant answer at any specific offensive line position. Pryor’s signing signals that the Bears will be experimenting with offensive lines again in 2024.

Matt Pryor is a 29-year-old veteran who has experienced many different offensive systems. He has in injury history, he should be a strong signing.

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Andrew Prouse is a sports writer covering Chicago professional sports. Combining two of his passions, sports and writing is a dream come true. He currently resides in Washington state. Follow Andrew and all his stories on Twitter: @apro1799

Related Posts

Leave A Reply