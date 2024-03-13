Veteran lineman Matt Pryor provides much-needed versatility to the Bears’ offensive line

The Bears needed some reinforcements on the offensive line. Ryan Poles picked former Colt and 49er Matt Pryor to fill that role.

Adam Jahns of the Athletic Chicago reported the Pryor signing on Twitter Wednesday morning. Jahns reports that Pryor is signing a one-year deal with the Bears.

The Bears are signing veteran OL Matt Pryor to a one-year deal, a source tells me and @kfishbain. He spent last season with the 49ers and overlapped with Matt Eberflus with the Colts in 2021. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 13, 2024

Pryor’s versatility on the offensive line is his biggest selling point

Matt Pryor is a very versatile offensive lineman. He has played nearly every position and seen success at each. He ahs played right guard, right tackle and left guard in Indianapolis in 2020. He also played all three if those positions with the Eagles.

His most recent stint in San Francisco resulted in Pryor playing only 42 snaps but did appear in 15 games.

New #Bears signee, OL Matt Pryor, has played almost every position on the line.

When he was with the was the Colts he began the 2020 season at left tackle, moved to right tackle in Week 5 and also played right guard in four games.

He also played all three positions when he was… pic.twitter.com/qzdLqvlRtf — Barroom Network – Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) March 13, 2024

Pryor’s versatility is a big plus especially given the Bears offensive line situation in 2023. In 2023 the Bears experimented with a lot of different offensive line formations.

Teven Jenkins moved all over the offensive line and never found a specific place. The Bears also experimented with center quite a lot in 2023. Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick split snaps at center and also played on the line at other positions.

Pryor doesn’t provide an instant answer at any specific offensive line position. Pryor’s signing signals that the Bears will be experimenting with offensive lines again in 2024.

Matt Pryor is a 29-year-old veteran who has experienced many different offensive systems. He has in injury history, he should be a strong signing.

