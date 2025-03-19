Chicago Cubs manager has sharp criticism of rookie after Japan debut

Two games is hardly a decent sample size, but rookie third baseman Matt Shaw’s performance in Tokyo will not quiet the Chicago Cubs crowd that wanted the team to sign Alex Bregman this offseason to justify the trade for outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Shaw and the Cubs are heading home to the United States and returning to spring training with an 0-2 record in the regular season following Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of 42,367 fans at the Tokyo Dome.

Shaw will use his remaining time in the Cactus League to better prepare for the Cubs’ next regular season game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27. Shaw earned his first hit on Wednesday (a ground ball that hit the glove of the Dodgers pitcher Jack Dreyer), which eventually led to his first run in a Cubs uniform.

Matt Shaw's first big league hit in the @tokyodome1988_ ⚾ pic.twitter.com/yQVcV6SKpV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 19, 2025

That was Shaw’s only hit of the Tokyo series. He went 1-of-9 at-bat against the Dodgers and will keep a .111 batting average attached to his name until March 27.

Craig Counsell on Matt Shaw’s bat in Tokyo

Cubs manager Craig Counsell thought highly enough of Shaw to place him fifth in the batting order in Japan. The second-year manager for Chicago was left unimpressed by the 23-year-old’s performance at the plate against the defending World Series champs.

“I don’t think he swung the bat well this series,” Counsell said via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. “We faced difficult arms today. We’re going to face difficult arms in Arizona as well. That’s the major leagues. That’s your introduction to the major leagues, some really good arms.”

Shaw had a rough day fielding on Tuesday, making an error in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 4-1 loss. Throwing was one of the main concerns about the rookie during spring training.

On Wednesday, he fielded a similar ground ball and made a perfect throw to first baseman Michael Bush for an out.

Similar to yesterday’s play, but this time Matt Shaw delivers a better throw across the diamond. pic.twitter.com/AaXHcQA71i — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) March 19, 2025

Counsell was encouraged by Shaw’s defense on Wednesday

Counsell took notice of Shaw’s defense on Wednesday, praising him for his progress.

“I thought it was an important day defensively to come back and make some plays,” Counsell said. “It’s two games. It is what it is. The defense is an important thing for him to show us and improve on. Today was a good step in that direction.”

The Cubs have five more games to play in the Cactus League before they travel to Phoenix for their “domestic” opening day. Hopefully, Shaw will feel more settled in for that series.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs: Young star’s early struggles a cause for real concern, says analyst Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE