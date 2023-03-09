It appears like Mecole Hardman Jr will have the opportunity to see Fields again if he decides to travel to the Windy City.

Mecole Hardman Jr, 24, is coming off a season in which he played in 8 games for the Chiefs and had 25 catches for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns. He missed a portion of Kansas City’s championship-winning season because of an ankle ailment that landed him on injured reserve. He is nevertheless one of the upcoming free agents who is more interesting to watch.

A noteworthy quote-tweet from Mecole Hardman Jr on Thursday afternoon suggested that he would be interested in joining Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Justin Fields and Hardman shared the 2018 season at the University of Georgia before Fields transferred to Ohio State for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Despite playing behind signal-caller Jake Fromm on the depth chart, Fields clearly knew Hardman.

According to Victor Barbosa “Fields finished the 2018 season 27-for-39 for 328 passing yards and four touchdowns (adding 266 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries), while Hardman collected well over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner. The 2019 Pro Bowler was second on the Bulldogs in receptions (35), receiving yards (543) and receiving touchdowns (seven)”.

As things stand, Hardman ought to be a candidate for attention when free agency begins. The Chicago Bears ought to pay close attention to this player.

