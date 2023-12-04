MLB star Juan Soto is ready for a trade to be happen as Winter Meetings begin

With the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings underway in Nashville, the rumors and reports are flying and not all of the attention is on Shohei Ohtani.

Another MLB star has been involved in trade rumors for the past few weeks as the San Diego Padres have been shopping Juan Soto. The 25-year-old outfielder will likely be traded at some point in the next few months before Spring Training but it sounds like he’s ready for all of this to be over with now.

Per NJ Advance Media, a source relayed to them on Sunday night that texts with Soto from last week indicate that the star is ready to be traded and find out where his next MLB home will be:

“He just wants this over with,” the source said. “He doesn’t care where he goes. He knows the Padres aren’t keeping him, so he wants them to trade him.”

The source also stated that two American League teams are on his list as well.

“He’d be happy going there (to the Yankees),” the source said. “But he’d be happy going to Toronto, too. He says he doesn’t care where he plays. He just wants to know who he’ll be playing for.”

Will Soto be dealt during MLB Winter Meetings?

Soto is entering the final year of his deal that will pay him $32M in 2024 and is set to hit free agency after the season. He will be in-line for a huge payday and while it won’t be on the level of Ohtani, Soto will get a hefty contract.

The team that does make a move for Ohtani will look to lock him up for the future and if the Cubs are involved, they have the money to do so as well as the assets to trade for him. However, are starting to pick up in terms of the Blue Jays and Yankees’ involvement.

Things seem to be trending for Soto to be moved within the next month but will it happen in Nashville this week?

