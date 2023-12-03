The Chicago Cubs are reportedly among the finalists to land the best player in baseball in free agent All-Star pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Fans are glued to social media waiting for near daily updates on the team Shohei Ohtani will choose in free agency. The latest update will keep you glued to it for Ohtani’s decision which is likely to come this week.

Shohei Ohtani is likely to decide on a team within the next week, according to one source engaged with the top end of the free-agent market. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2023

The true question from the very beginning of this was will the Chicago Cubs in the third largest market in the country be willing to outspend the Los Angeles Dodgers? If the Ricketts are serious about it then they need to pony up the money required to land Shohei Ohtani. There’s no excuses left, they have revenue streams galore because of the way they built up Wrigleyville in around the ballpark.

Shohei Ohtani will keep butts in seats and provide cover for them to raise prices to raise even more money if they so choose. Having a super star player that will put them into the next level of the competitive stratosphere will be hugely important.

More importantly they need a franchise center piece to help take them over the top. Will Ohtani be the guy that leads them to their next World Series? Are the Cubs actually serious about competing annually for a World Series? Hopefully Cubs fans will find out with an early Christmas present.

