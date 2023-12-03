The Winter Meetings are here and it seems to be well known within the industry the Chicago Cubs want and need to make some big-time moves.

It hasn’t been a secret that the Chicago Cubs plan to win and win big in 2024. They were ahead of schedule in 2023 and want to capitalize on the momentum they’ve built and come back bigger and better this upcoming season. It seems us fans aren’t the only ones keyed in this notion as the league and those who cover it see the Cubs as big-time spenders. Some even see them as “desperate” in their pursuit for talent. Here’s what USA Today’s Bob Nightengale had to say on the team as they head into the Winter Meetings this week:

You don’t fire your beloved manager, steal manager Craig Counsell from your rival, pay him a record salary, shout from the Chicago rooftops that it’s Ohtani or bust, and sit back and tell your fanbase that at least you tried if you don’t land him. Uh-uh. It’s not good enough. The Cubs have to go big, and at least win the NL Central, or heads will roll in their front office, too.

Those are certainly some strong words, but you can’t say that he is wrong. Bringing in Craig Counsell and letting go of World Series hero, David Ross signaled how aggressive the Chicago Cubs were going to be. Sure, Ross wasn’t a great manager, but he was nowhere near the worst. Had he kept his job, it wouldn’t have been outlandish by any means. Instead of settling for the same old, Jed Hoyer and Co. saw a chance to get better and they took it.

Winning the Central should just be the bare minimum for the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers may be selling off, the Cardinals rotation is still a huge question mark, and the Pirates continue to be a very unserious organization. So far, at least by what the rumors will tell you, they seem to be looking to make some big splashes to get it done.

They have been rumored to be in on the likes of Glasnow, Bieber, Yamamoto, Hader, and Burnes on the pitching side. They’ve also been linked to Hoskins, Alonso, Bellinger, and Soto. Last but certainly not least, you can’t forget about their continued determination when it comes to bringing Ohtani to the north side. They seem to be doing all the right things and leaving no stone unturned. For now, at least, we will just have to wait and see if all these rumors and “desperation” lead to actual signings or trades for the Chicago Cubs.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE