Tyler Glasnow being traded to the Cubs has made sense for a while and it seems within the industry it is believed to be a strong possibility.

This past week, there was a report about the Cubs being interested and talking to the Rays about the possibility of making a deal for Tyler Glasnow. It seems there was a lot of substance to that rumor and we have another mention of the two sides possibly dealing. This time Cubs insider, Bruce Levine, sounds very confident on the likelihood of it getting done. Here’s the update:

An update on Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and more from the Winter Meetings.@Taylor_McGregor x @MLBBruceLevine — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 4, 2023

In the video Levine would say, “ He (Glasnow) is the pitcher the Cubs need for this year. They have the farm system to get him, I think that’s something that’s going to happen.” He would later go on to say that if the Cubs make one deal during the winter meetings it would be that trade.

This possible deal does make a lot of sense for both sides. Tyler Glasnow is owed 25 million for this season before hitting free agency in the offseason. The Rays, who notoriously look to save every dollar they can, don’t want to foot that bill. They also are notoriously good at finding and developing pitchers to fill the holes in their bullpen and rotation. So dumping Glasnow and getting some prospect capital in return is at the top of their priority list.

For the Cubs, they need some more well established arms to anchor the rotation. Steele, Taillon, and Hendricks are the only guys currently penciled in the rotation who have thrown a full big league season as a starter. Wicks and Assad are both good insurance policies and Cade Horton could even contribute but that’s a lot of innings to place on unproven commodities. Plus, should they add a guy like Ohtani or even Woodruff neither will be helping the rotation in 2024. They need Tyler Glasnow for this season, even if he isn’t the perfect pitcher.

There are times when sides just seem to match up perfectly and a deal seems inevitable and this might be one of these times. The next update we might be talking about who is heading to Tampa in return for Glasnow’s services. Stay tuned.

