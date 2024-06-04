Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears fans beg for veteran to be cut after troubling report surfaces after practice

Jordan SiglerBy 4 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Nate Davis
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears haven’t made it to training camp yet, but they’re already vocally calling for one veteran player to be cut from the team. On Tuesday, the Bears held their first of three mandatory minicamp practices.

Montez Sweat did not practice on Tuesday

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Montez Sweat Matt Eberflus
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had all their players present for the practice, but not all were participants. Per Sean Hammond, the Bears kept defensive end Montez Sweat out of practice Tuesday because he missed voluntary OTAs. They wanted to ramp him up before he practices Wednesday.

The Bears aren’t worried about Sweat getting in shape before training camp. There is another lineman for whom they should be concerned.

Nate Davis did not participate…again

Syndication: The Tennessean
Tennessee Titans guard  Davis (64) responds to questions from the media after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas 0728 Titans 033

Per Zack Pearson with Bear Report, Nate Davis was the second non-participant at practice. Davis also missed practice during voluntary OTAs. It’s unclear when the offensive guard the Bears signed in free agency last offseason will rejoin practices this year.

Davis missed much of the Bears’ offseason and the start of the season last year because he was dealing with the death of a family member. It’s unclear why Davis has missed so many opportunities this offseason. But given how he played last season, Davis needs all the practice he can get.

Chicago Bears fans call for Davis to be cut

NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference
Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA;  Bears offensive lineman Davis speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

As we saw last year, Davis could have a good reason to miss practices this offseason. However, the Bears fanbase is running out of patience with the veteran. Many fans took to X to advocate for the Bears to cut Davis after not participating Tuesday.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply