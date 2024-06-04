Chicago Bears fans beg for veteran to be cut after troubling report surfaces after practice

The Chicago Bears haven’t made it to training camp yet, but they’re already vocally calling for one veteran player to be cut from the team. On Tuesday, the Bears held their first of three mandatory minicamp practices.

Montez Sweat did not practice on Tuesday

The Bears had all their players present for the practice, but not all were participants. Per Sean Hammond, the Bears kept defensive end Montez Sweat out of practice Tuesday because he missed voluntary OTAs. They wanted to ramp him up before he practices Wednesday.

The Bears aren’t worried about Sweat getting in shape before training camp. There is another lineman for whom they should be concerned.

Nate Davis did not participate…again

Per Zack Pearson with Bear Report, Nate Davis was the second non-participant at practice. Davis also missed practice during voluntary OTAs. It’s unclear when the offensive guard the Bears signed in free agency last offseason will rejoin practices this year.

Davis missed much of the Bears’ offseason and the start of the season last year because he was dealing with the death of a family member. It’s unclear why Davis has missed so many opportunities this offseason. But given how he played last season, Davis needs all the practice he can get.

Chicago Bears fans call for Davis to be cut

As we saw last year, Davis could have a good reason to miss practices this offseason. However, the Bears fanbase is running out of patience with the veteran. Many fans took to X to advocate for the Bears to cut Davis after not participating Tuesday.

I’m so done with Nate Davis — MonstaOfDaTriState (@scar179nyc) June 4, 2024

I said it then and I’ll say it now. Nate Davis is nowhere near talented enough where he deserves to have excuses made for him. His leash should be pretty short actually. Sign depth ASAP and have them compete. Make it clear to Davis that it’s anyone’s job. — BearForceOne (@BearForceOn3) June 4, 2024

I would like to see Nate Davis cut. That is all. — Tofer (@CYacoub713) June 4, 2024

CUT NATE DAVIS — CALEB WILLIAMS 👑🐻 (@SANBENITOBACK) June 4, 2024

Nate Davis is a total loser. Quit making excuses for the dude. There’s a reason Vrabel supposedly couldn’t stand him in Tennessee — Ryan James (@RJChicagoSports) June 4, 2024

Nate Davis is turning out to be the worst off season acquisition to Chase Claypool thus far!!! — David Allen (@MrAllenSaid) June 4, 2024

The Nate Davis stuff is just irritating at this point. — Isaiah Bella (@ztapin) June 4, 2024

easy to see why Vrabel wasn’t a fan of Nate Davis. he will be replaced soon — Bears Glory (@BearsGlory) June 4, 2024

Send Nate Davis to the moon! — Bryce (@BPOTTER95) June 4, 2024

