Chicago Bulls’ struggles has teams eyeing Alex Caruso

Despite the struggles bedeviling the chicago Bulls lately, the team managed a victory in as many games after defeating Miami Heat 113-103 on Wednesday.



Be that as it may, report has it that a number of NBA Executives might just capitalize on the supposed lack of team chemistry to prize away one of the their key players.



According to NBA Insider, Sean Deveney “multiple teams are prepared to make offers for guard Alex Caruso should the Bulls make the decision to gauge the market on him”.

Multiple teams are prepared to make offers for Alex Caruso if the Chicago Bulls decide to make him available, per @SeanDeveney. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 22, 2022

Alex Caruso has a contract that front offices would be interested in exploring (two years, $19 million after this season) and is a good piece on a winning team.



The 28 year old brings playoff experience to bare with the ability to defend at the point of attack and generate deflections and steals.



For now the Bulls organization has yet to make any signal, which means that Caruso will be staying put for the time being, but that could change if they don’t see any remarkable improvement in the team between now and the NBA Trade Deadline.

