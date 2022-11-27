Bulls guard Alex Caruso missed practice on Sunday and is rule out of Monday’s encounter in Utah.

Alex Caruso suffered a sprained right ankle during the Oklahoma City Thunder game and did not practice Sunday as the Chicago Bulls worked out before leaving for Utah.



Caruso is officially listed as questionable for Monday’s meeting with the Utah Jazz, which begins a four-game West Coast trip as part of six straight away games for the Bulls.



Fortunately for the guard, Coach Billy Donovan suggested the guard is not dealing with a long-term concern, but the 28-year-old nonetheless is not likely to give it a go Monday, according to The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry.

Alex Caruso (mid-foot sprain) did not practice today, Billy Donovan said. It’s not expected to be a long-term issue. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 27, 2022

Caruso has yet to miss a game in 2022-23 and has received at least 20 minutes in each of Chicago’s last 15 games, averaging 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers per contest during that stretch.



The bald Mamba has hit some crucial shots from behind the arc in recent games, cracking double-digit scoring in three of the last five contests while shooting 8-14 from behind the arc.

