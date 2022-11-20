Questions have remained over how exactly the Chicago Cubs would address their pitcher needs.

While the early free-agent links around the Chicago Cubs have been centered on the shortstops, followers of the sport know that they need to add a few starting pitchers this offseason. We’ve heard the mention of Kodai Senga of Japan, but that’s been the only big name attached to the Cubs on the pitching market until now.

Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic may have provided some insight per the Chicago’s search for starting pitchers as they named a duo that the Cubs have reportedly shown interest in.



“The Cubs continue to be active in the free-agent market for starting pitchers, a group that includes Kodai Senga, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker on their radar.“



Of the two new starting pitchers added to the Cubs’ rumor mill, Bassitt seem more aligned with the needs of the franchise. After earning American League All-Star honors with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, he was traded to the New York Mets prior to the 2022 season.



With the Mets in 2022, Bassitt posted a 3.42 ERA, 3.66 FIP, and 90 ERA- (ERA- measures ERA adjusted for park and league where 100 is the average and lower is better) in 181.2 innings pitched. Bassitt also features a mid-90s fastball and would be a change of pace for the Cubs’ rotation.



Taijuan Walker, Bassitt’s teammate at Mets, had a similar season. Walker posted a 3.49 ERA, 3.65 FIP, and 92 ERA- in a tick over 157 innings pitched with the New York team last season.



Bassitt has proved to have more of consistent profile over the course of his career as opposed to Walker and that would be the reason why he represents as a better solution to the Cubs’ starting pitching needs this offseason.

