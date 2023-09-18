The NFC North woes continued as every team lost in Week 2

The Bears may be 0-2 to start the young season but it has not been a joy for the other teams in the division. The Vikings, Packers, and Lions all lost this past weekend leaving the NFC North wide open.

The Minnesota Vikings fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night 34-28. Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns but is now 0-2.

The Packers blew a 24-12 lead in the 4th quarter to add a tally to the loss column as they sit at 1-1. Jordan Love threw for 151 yards and 3 scores on the day.

The Lions lost an overtime heart breaker against the Seattle Seahawks 37-31. This game was as back and forth as it gets but, in the end, Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett for 6-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks their first win of the season.

The Bears woes continued as they fell to the Buccaneers 27-17, Justin Fields threw 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown, he also scampered in for a rushing touchdown. The Bears now fall to 0-2 and need to make significant changes if they want to turn the season around.

The entire NFC North took L’s in week-2 pic.twitter.com/BtDH7jchVK — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 17, 2023

With the struggles from the rest of the division does this still give the Bears a shot to win the NFC North? Some may say it is the worst division in football this season, can the Bears turn it around?

