Through 4 weeks of play the NFC North is starting to play out

After 4 weeks of NFL action, the NFC North is starting to separate. As it sits in this very moment the Minnesota Vikings are in first place with a 3-1 record and the tiebreaker over also 3-1 Green Bay. The Chicago Bears sit in third place at 2-2 and the Detroit Lions round out the NFC North at the bottom at 1-3.

Detroit Lions

Through 4 weeks of play, the Lions are 1-3. Most football fans will see the standings and say “that makes sense, the lions belong in the cellar of the NFC North.” While it’s no secret that the past has not been friendly to Detroit, this Lions team is actually a few big plays away from being in 1st in the north.

They lost to the now 4-0 Eagles by 3, they lost to the 1st place Vikings by 4, and in week 4 the Lions lost to a competitive Seahawks team by 3 once more. The problem for the Lions has been the defense. If this defense figures it out and starts clicking, watch out because the Lions are proving they have one of the most explosive offenses in all of football.

Week 5 matchup: @ New England

Chicago Bears

The Bears are 2-2 and sit in third place of the NFC North after 4 weeks. The focus of the team has been the performance and progression of Quarterback Justin Fields. Fans are starting to become frustrated and for good reason. Fields is averaging under 100 passing yards a game which is most certainly not what fans expect from their potential Quarterback of the future.

In order for the Bears to have any success this season it is vital that the Bears passing game wakes up. Regardless of the Bears strong rushing attack the Bears need to be able to throw the ball because if they don’t they will become a one dimensional offense and have a very hard time moving the ball up the field. The Bears will have a tough test in week 5 going to Minnesota in a very harsh environment. Hopefully this is the week everything clicks for Fields and the rest of the Bears offense.

Week 5 matchup: @ Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings bounced back after a poor showing Monday night in week 3 against Philadelphia with a nail biter of a win in London against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings won their week 4 matchup 28-25 with a last minute field goal and the Saints double do-inking their game tying field goal attempt.

Justin Jefferson has continued to shine for Minnesota with yet another strong performance in week 4. Through 4 weeks Jefferson is 4th in receiving yards with 393 yards through the air and is averaging a whopping 14 yards per catch. The Bears are going to have their hands full with Jefferson ahead of their week 5 bout.

Week 5 matchup: Chicago

Green Bay Packers

The reigning NFC North champs are sitting at 3-1 through 4 weeks of play. The Packers managed to escape with an overtime win at home against New England 27-24. The Packers could very well be 1-3 if it wasn’t for Aaron Rodgers. They did not show up in week 1. Their only sound win so far in the season came in week 2 against Chicago. They barely beat the Buccaneers and squeaked by New England at home.

This Packers team seems weaker than years past. Whether it’s the departure of all pro receiver Davante Adams or something else, something seems to be missing from this year’s Packers team. They have been relying heavily on their rushing attack which is one of the best in the league so far and is strange when you have an MVP QB. Only time will tell if another team will dethrone the Packers as NFC North champs.

Week 5 matchup: @london vs NY Giants

