It’s still expected that the Chicago Bears will trade the No. 1 overall pick

The Chicago Bears are the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis for the simple fact that they hold the No. 1 overall pick.

And what happens with that No. 1 overall pick is a major storyline.

Ideally, General Manager Ryan Poles would love to trade the pick and acquire more draft capital to rebuild the roster. Falling back and still being able to land an premier talent is the best move for the franchise and Chicago should have suitors to do that.

On Thursday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that there is still significant interest from teams in trading for the top pick in the draft.

“Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles has been very clear. That No. 1 pick in the draft is for sale for the right price,” Rapoport said. “To my understanding, there is significant, significant interest in that (No. 1 overall pick). Among the teams expected to show interest is the Texans at No. 2, it makes sense. It’s just a quick slide from 1 to 2 for the Chicago Bears. The Atlanta Falcons still in need of a quarterback, obviously that would be one to watch. The Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 have made it very clear, General Manager Chris Ballard always open for business. Does he take a big swing? The Carolina Panthers still have some questions as well at the quarterback position. No doubt they are still looking at some of these top guys.”

From our coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine: On the possiblility of a Trade at No. 1… or No. 3. Or both. And the latest on the veteran QB market. pic.twitter.com/iMYnvQR7Eg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2023

As you see above, Rapoport mentions a few teams to keep an eye on to move up. He also mentions that No. 3 could be for sale for a team that needs a quarterback. But would a team really land their guy at that spot?

Chicago can control the market here with this pick and if they can move back to 2, they could still land a player like Will Anderson will acquiring more picks for the future.

And that’s the ideal situation for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE